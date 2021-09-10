How A Professional Gambling Consultant Helped Up The Ante On The Card Counter

When Schrader started shooting the scene, Stapleton watched in horror as one dealer started firing cards at random all over the table, an action that even the most casual poker player would know is completely wrong. "And then I hear the worst words I could possibly hear from [director Paul Schrader]: 'Moving on,'" Stapleton recalls. "And so I come tearing out of the other room sweating and I'm like, 'Paul, I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry, but there was one person who was not dealing right and it was front and center, and I just ... can we do it again?' And he was like, 'Sure, no problem.'"

Schrader has seen "The Card Counter" twice so far, and is relieved to see that the shot with the onerous dealing didn't make it into the final cut. With the movie premiering in theaters across the U.S. today, however, he also has hopes for what people get out of it. "People who are well-versed in poker tend to watch a movie and only focus on the poker, and this movie is so much more than that," Stapleton said. "What I would say to people who are already poker players is, I hope that they understand that this movie features poker heavily, but isn't about poker. But they can see the connection as to why poker might be appealing to this particular person, because I think it's appealing for that reason to a lot of people."

As for the rest of the audience, Stapleton had the following words: "I hope that people who maybe aren't so into poker will see it as being cool."

Poker fans and newbies alike can see "The Card Counter" in theaters now.