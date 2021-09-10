Queenpins Directors Break Down The Movie's $40 Million Extreme Couponing Scam [Interview]

I often hear from writers that comedy is a lot harder than drama. Was that the case for both of you?

Aron: I think comedy is the hardest thing to pull off, for sure. It helped when we really just went off what we found funny to ourselves at first. And then as people read the script and responded to it, and then as it went out to comedic actors like Kristen Bell, and Kirby [Howell-Baptiste], and Paul [Walter Hauser], and Vince [Vaughn], and they all found it funny. When we would meet with them it gave us the confidence that it's like, "Okay, we wrote a good comedy script," and now you bring in all of these comedic actors and they only make it stronger. They take something that, hopefully, is funny on the page, but they're able to find every last bit of humor in how they deliver it or their reactions on their faces. And so then it was really just trying to be true and grounded and honest with the characters while still trying to be funny.

Paul Walter Hauser doesn't have to do much to get a laugh.

Gita: We agree.

Aron: He doesn't even have to say things usually and we're already laughing.

Is his character a wrestling fan because Hauser is a major wrestling fan?

Aron: That was absolutely an influence. Behind him on a shelf in one scene are these wrestling figures. Those were all really Paul's that he brought in. We asked if he could bring them in and put them there. What was on television actually, we were able to use that wrestling clip because he's friends with the guy that owns AEW Wrestling. So he helped us get the permissions and stuff to use that.

Even though it's a comedy, do you do as much intense research for a crime drama like "Operation Greylord?"

Gita: A hundred percent.

Aron: We did. We took really deep dives into couponing, the psychology of coupons, postal inspectors, so many different aspects in the story. We researched a lot because, again, we treated it the same way and we wanted it to feel just as real and authentic and layered. We would never want to do a comedy that's just a surface-level silly comedy. For us it was like, how can we give this heart and depth? And how can we build these layers in whether people realize it or not? Hopefully, subliminally they're taking in some of these themes we're talking about and ideas that we're talking about.

Gita: We always layer a little bit about social issues throughout the story as well. Even if it's a comedy, it is just kind of our thoughts on where we are in society today. But it's all very subtle because it's just posing questions about life in our movies. And I think when audiences watch it, they sometimes take away from that "yeah, where do I stand on this issue?"