Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Trailer: HBO Max Animated Miniseries Makes A Wild, Goofy Splash

There was a time not all that long ago when Aquaman was, in many ways, the laughingstock of the DC universe. But DC's attempts to make the character cool in the comics eventually influenced what happened on the screen when Jason Momoa landed the role of Arthur Curry in Zack Snyder's "Justice League." The rest is history at this point. Momoa starred in a solo film released in 2018, directed by Wan, which stands as the highest-grossing DC movie in history. A joke no more.

With that, Warner Bros. has been working to expand the character's presence. Not only do we have this animated show on the way but Wan and Momoa are currently filming "Aquaman 2," AKA "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." We were recently treated to a glimpse of Aquaman's new suit, as well as Orm's sexy new look.

Aside from Wan, Michael Clear ("Annabelle Comes Home"), Rob Hackett ("Swamp Thing") and Sam Register ("Teen Titans Go!") serve as executive producers on "Aquaman: King of Atlantis." Victor Courtright ("ThunderCats Roar!") and Marly Halpern-Graser ("Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

"Aquaman: King of Atlantis" Chapter 1 arrives on October 14, 2021 on HBO Max.