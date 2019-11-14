If you thought we were going to escape 2019 without a new Michael Bay movie, think again. Bay is back, baby! And he’s got a new Netflix movie arriving in less than a month! 6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds as the leader of a team of elite operatives. There’s a new featurette/trailer that shows off footage from the film, and it’s full of the typical Bayhem. But friends, I come to you today not to talk about that video. Instead, I would like to draw your attention to the official 6 Underground poster, which may just be the worst movie poster ever created.

Look at it. Take it all in. I promise you, this is a real poster. There were multiple meetings about this, and someone had to create it, and then someone else had to sign off on it. Where do we even begin with this monstrosity? How about the font. The verticle line through the 6 and the G make them look like the same thing, which inadvertently changes the title of this movie to Grunderground.

Then you have the placement of everyone here. Why is everyone looking in different directions? Why is the angle titled? What the hell is Mélanie Laurent doing in that pose? Everyone else looks intense and/or shocked, but Laurent appears to be contemplating the mysteries of life, or perhaps examining a cloud formation that resembles something.

Just where is everyone standing in relation to each other? I dare you to try to figure that out. The perspective would have you believe that the three individuals in and around the car – one of whom is driver Dave Franco – are all in the same area. Yet some of them look considerably smaller than others. I get it: Ryan Reynolds is the big star here, so he needs to be bigger than everyone else on the poster. But that doesn’t mean you have to make the other actors look like Shrinky Dinks. And while we’re on this subject: if it’s called 6 Underground, why are there seven people on the poster? Maybe the title really is Grunderground after all.

Then there’s that tagline. THEY SAID NO ONE COULD SAVE THE WORLD. MEET NO ONE. Just…yikes.

To better highlight just how terrible this is, here’s a fake movie poster from Scott Pilgrim vs the World.

That’s right: the fake poster for Action Doctor looks more professional than the poster for 6 Underground. Here’s another fake poster – this one for the fictional rom-com Coming Up Daisy, as seen in The Coen Brothers’ Burn After Reading.

This, too, looks better than a real, official movie poster released by Netflix.

Anyway, if you’re done looking at this poster in shock, why not watch this featurette/trailer?

6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco, hits Netflix December 13.