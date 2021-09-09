Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Halloween Horror Nights, Caribbean Cruise, Bound, And Warrior
On the September 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by editorial director Peter Sciretta to talk about what they've been up to in the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter's back!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
- Peter went on a Cruise, watch the videos here.
-
Clear
-
Vaccine details
-
Ship is like a resort on the water (central park, flowrider, ultimate abyss, water slides, robot bar, aquatheatre, rising tide, zipline)
- Ports:
-
Nassau Bahamas
-
San Juan Puerto Rico (pops, birds)
-
St Thomas (paradise point)
-
St Maarten (yoda guy, plane beach)
-
-
- Peter went to the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, watch the video here.
-
Halloween was canceled last year basically
-
30th year
-
Rain
-
Favorite houses
-
- What we've been Reading:
- What we've been Watching:
-
Ben watched Bound and rewatched Warrior.
-
- What we've been Eating:
- What we've been Playing:
Also mentioned:
-
The Story Of How The Wachowskis Landed The Matrix Is More Complex Than The Legend
-
10 Years Later, Warrior Director Gavin O'Connor Looks Back On One Of The Best Sports Movies Ever [Interview]
