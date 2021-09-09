Ron's Gone Wrong Trailer: Just A Boy And His Malfunctioning Robot

The title says it all — Ron's wiring must be way off, because he's nothing like the other B-Bots Barney admires. He kinda has the vibes of a poorly coded Baymax with less superhero action and more knife throwing. Dangerous as that sounds, it might actually be for the best. Ron's malfunctions make him standout, and make his relationship with Barney a lot more interesting. Instead of being a glorified, talking phone, Ron has personality. Life seem to spiral pretty out of control for Barney because of Ron, but isn't that what friendship is all about?

Did I mention that the chaotic little bot is being hunted down by the B-Bot creators? Like the rest of us, they would prefer to destroy their mistake andkeep it hidden from the world. But Barney isn't likely to let them take away his only friend. From the looks of it, Ron might also have an impact on the other B-Bots in town. Robot revolutions are all the rage recently, so seeing those scenes, it's hard not to think of "The Mitchells Vs the Machines," the wondrous surprise that arrived to Netflix earlier this year. Not unlike The Mitchells, "Ron's Gone Wrong" has a pretty solid cast, including the voices of Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, and Thomas Barbusca.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" will be the first movie from Locksmith Animation. It's helmed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (storyboard artist for Cars 3) and Sarah Smith as directors, with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing. The script comes from Smith and Peter Baynham, who worked together on "Arthur Christmas."

Here's the official synopsis for Ron's Gone Wrong.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box." Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

Check out the latest poster for the movie below.