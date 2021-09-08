John Carpenter Reveals New Halloween Kills Track, Just In Time For Spooky Season

I had the very good fortune to interview John Carpenter over the course of my online writing career, and there was one interview about 10 years ago where we talked very specifically about his "Halloween" theme.

First of all, he told me that acting as his own composer was born out of necessity. "Halloween" was a very low-budget film and they just flat out couldn't afford a composer, so he did it.

He felt he was "lousy at music" (his own words!), which is obviously not the case, but that's what drove him to the simplicity of the theme. He took a page out of Bernard Herrmann's playbook and tried his hand at using the unusual 5/4 time that he learned from his father when he was a boy. Thus was born one of the most influential music cues of all time, one that we're still talking about today.

"Halloween Kills" hits theaters on October 15, 2021, and with its release we'll get a whole new feature-length John Carpenter score to obsess over. It almost doesn't matter if the movie's any good or not, we're already winners!