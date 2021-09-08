New Episodes Of The Great British Baking Show Hit Netflix This Month

If you've never seen this show then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. There are a million cooking competition shows on TV, so what's so special about this one?

Well, the best way I can describe it is that this is the "Ted Lasso" of cooking shows. It's just so wholesome and positive and uplifting. The judges are honest but kind. The contestants are supportive instead of manipulative. In short, it's just a big ball of positivity that just so happens to have top chefs making some of the hands-down most delicious-looking food I've ever seen.

They always pick very interesting contestants from every walk of life who range from lovable grannies to excitable college students. The important thing they must have is a passion for cooking. I don't know if this show weeds out the typical reality TV trash personalities on purpose, or if that's just the kind of person attracted to being a show like this, but everybody is always so nice and vulnerable and supportive. When one chef finishes early, you can bet they're over helping the competition who has lagged behind.