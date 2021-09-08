David Lynch And Pharrell Williams Opened A Very Weird Club In Ibiza

The club and its surrounding property look absolutely stunning. While the artsy club interiors are certainly strange, the outdoor seating and restaurant look like a slice of Spanish heaven. There's even a pool, complete with a poolside menu that includes toasted focaccia bread with herbs, potato waffles with guacamole, and something called "The Grand Mozzarella," which comes with natural tomato caramel. Yum.

The full restaurant menu is something to behold. Some of the entrees include a strawberry and tomato salad with feta, tempura calamari with a lemon emulsion, and Iberian pork boneless flank with sweet potatoes and chorizo. They didn't skimp on the desserts, either: you can get pistachio ice cream with fresh cream and cherries, a red fruit sorbet with sweet basil pesto, and my personal favorite, churros!

The prices look about standard for this kind of gourmet fare, and with those views and fabulously fun décor, how could anyone complain? So if you happen to be lucky enough to be in Ibiza anytime soon, make sure to get a reservation and check out this one-of-a-kind dining experience! For the rest of us, we'll just have to enjoy vicariously via the venue's Instagram while marathoning Lynch movies and eating churros. Sweet, sweet churros.