Substack Might Be A Huge Game-Changer For Future Comic Book Movies

The Hollywood Reporter recently did a deep dive into the whole situation with Substack as it relates to the company's push into comic book publishing. Substack allows people to create subscription newsletters. They will now use that model for comic books. The company managed to entice big names such as James Tynion IV, who had been writing "Batman" for DC Comics, as well as Donny Cates, known for his work on "Thor" and "Venom" for Marvel, and Scott Snyder ("Justice League") among others.

These are some of the rockstars of modern comics. It's like Spotify getting the exclusive rights to whatever Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo want to do next. And getting them on board was no small feat. It also wasn't cheap. Tynion is said to have earned an eye-melting $500,000 fee upfront, in addition to what he earns from the books themselves down the line. While Substack will take 85 percent of the subscription fees ($7 per month) for the first year, they will be awarding 90 percent of that revenue to the creators after that year. Most importantly, Substack is not making any claims to the underlying intellectual property. One might think that's where the money would be for a company making a big comic book play. And yet, the creators will own what they make. Meaning any Hollywood dough that rolls through the door will be theirs for the taking. This is the key to the potential shake-up.

Substack had this to say in its initial announcement last month.

"There are few industries where we feel the Substack model could be more game-changing than in comics, where the gap in power and earning potential between publishers and for-hire creators is enormous, and where the creator of a story can spawn a nine-figure franchise and yet take home little more than a standard paycheck. On Substack, comics creators are their own publishers, and they are guaranteed full ownership of their intellectual property, content, and mailing lists, like any other publisher on the platform."