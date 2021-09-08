Benedict Cumberbatch Improvised Calling Tony Stark A 'Douchebag' In Avengers: Infinity War

From the outside looking in, Marvel's "Avengers" productions have always seemed like an absolute blast to work on. With that many experienced veterans jockeying for elbow room and screen time, it's perhaps inevitable that some level of improvisation would always be on the table. Half the fun, after all, comes from seeing these egos bounce off one another and the varied responses that one hero from a distinct sub-franchise can bring out of another.

In a wider profile with THR, Benedict Cumberbatch confirms that the set of "Avengers: Infinity War" was no different. In fact, when it came to a particularly heated exchange between Doctor Strange and Tony Stark, the latter's dismissive accusation of "What exactly is your job, besides making balloon animals?" is answered by Cumberbatch's improvisation of the final insult: "It's protecting your reality, douchebag." Cumberbatch gives an insightful answer on his reasoning and the following reaction to that line:

"I remember on the set when I called him a douchebag, there was this sort of ripple effect. 'Oh my God. Did you just call Iron Man a douchebag?' They kept it, good for them. And then, it got the same kind of response at the cinema. I was just ... I got bored of being compared to Liberace or whatever other retorts the guy with the same camp goatee had opposite me, so I tried to knock him down. It's great fun to play with that stuff. You find your feet. The more times you do it, the more familiar it becomes."

Cumberbatch is probably alluding to the fact that many consider the two heroes far too alike in terms of temperament and personality (and facial hair!), so his instinct to differentiate himself by knocking Stark down a peg or two certainly feels like the right one. "Infinity War" served as the first interaction between these superheroes and this early back-and-forth between the two did much to help set the tone of the movie, as well as their continued interactions with one another.