Denis Villeneuve's Biggest Challenge On Dune Was Timothee Chalamet's Hair

Actors just can't help themselves sometimes from being impossibly difficult to work with, am I right? In this case, however, I have some sympathy for both "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and actor Timothée Chalamet. The talented star's mane of hair has helped him become both a heartthrob and a highly in-demand screen presence among the likes of Greta Gerwig, Wes Anderson, and obviously Villeneuve as well. But those of us blessed (cursed?) with unruly hair can speak to just how much of a tall task it is to try and tame, which was apparently the case during the production of "Dune."

Last week, "Dune" underwent its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Reviews, including the one written by /Film's Marshall Shaffer, dove deep into the awe-inspiring visuals and grand storytelling at work in Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic novel. But perhaps the one glaring omission in many of these reactions was the all-important commentary on Timothée Chalamet's hair. Denis Villeneuve joked about Chalamet's signature curls during the press conference preceding the "Dune" screening, according to Deadline, alluding to Chalamet's mop as "alive" — as if the complication of filming on location in the deserts of Abu Dhabi wasn't already bad enough! Villeneuve amusingly added that, "I had to direct Timothée and I had to direct his haircut."