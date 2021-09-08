Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Holiday Movie Is Officially A Go On Roku Channel

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" debuted on NBC to solid reviews and decent ratings. The problem is, network television still needs a rather large audience to justify the continuation of a show. The math is a bit different for streaming services and cable. As such, the show was given the ax following the conclusion of its second season. But that was not the end of it.

The cast and crew, along with a great many passionate fans, took to social media to #SaveZoeysPlaylist. Lionsgate, the studio behind the much-loved show, began looking for a home beyond NBC following the cancelation. Amazingly, it was Roku who stepped up to the plate. Hulu ("The Mindy Project") and Netflix ("Lucifer") have been known to shave shows in the past. But Roku is primarily known for making devices that people use to stream stuff from the likes of Hulu and Netflix, not as a destination for desirable original content.

However, the Roku Channel launched in 2017 and has become a quiet force. It boasts some 40,000 on-demand titles and roughly 200 "live" channels. Roku made quite the splash in the original content game when the company acquired the entire library of originals from the great failure that was Quibi. This to say, Roku clearly wants to compete with the big dogs on some level.

Winsberg is set to write and produce "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas." No release date has been set but look for it this holiday season.