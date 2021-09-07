The Morning Watch: Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Easter Eggs, What Does It Mean To Be Cinematic & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, now that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in theaters, take a look at nearly seven dozen Easter eggs, comic references, and callbacks that you might have missed. Plus, watch a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems where he tries to figure out what the word "cinematic" actually means. And finally, watch the first episode of the "What We Do in the Shadows" aftershow hosted by cast member Harvey Guillen.