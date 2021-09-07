The Morning Watch: Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Easter Eggs, What Does It Mean To Be Cinematic & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, now that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in theaters, take a look at nearly seven dozen Easter eggs, comic references, and callbacks that you might have missed. Plus, watch a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems where he tries to figure out what the word "cinematic" actually means. And finally, watch the first episode of the "What We Do in the Shadows" aftershow hosted by cast member Harvey Guillen.
Shang-Chi and the Plethora of Easter Eggs
Even though "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" can only be seen in theaters, that didn't stop the folks at ScreenCrush from putting together a video with nearly seven dozen Easter Eggs, comic references, and callbacks from the Marvel Studios movie. Find out what they have to say about Mandarin's origins, the Ten Rings, the return of Abomination, the presence of Wong, and a healthy dose of speculation.
What Exactly Does "Cinematic" Mean?
Next, Patrick (H) Willems tries to answer the difficult question of what exactly we mean when we throw around the word "cinematic" when describing movies. Inspired by his ambitions to make his web series season finale look like a movie, Willems started thinking about exactly how to make something look "cinematic," but the reality is that many of the elements that come to mind don't actually have much to do with traditional cinema. Watch the full video for some thoughtful insight on the subject.
After the Shadows with Kristen Schaal
Finally, last week saw the return of "What We Do in the Shadows" on FX for the show's third season. This time, every new episode will also be followed by an aftershow called "After the Shadows," hosted by co-star Harvey Guillen. In this premiere episode from FX Networks, Kristen Schaal appears on the show to talk about the return of her character, The Guide and some of the finer points of the season premiere.