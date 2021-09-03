Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Directed One Key Scene From His iPhone

Cretton is really taking remote activities to the next level here. We've all done our fair share of remote working in the past few months, but most of us worked from home. Cretton did his job from a hospital. Believe it or not, the story only gets wilder from there — it turns out that on a day he was scheduled to shoot a key emotional scene, his wife went into labor with their second child. Here's the full story from Cretton:

"I was shooting the next morning, and I had to rush my wife to the hospital, and we had our child in the middle of the night. They were shooting the scene where Shang-Chi is home at his dad's compound, and he goes up to that post. We see it a lot [in the trailers]. The indentation from his childhood hits. And then he sits down and has a memory of his mom. That was a scene that I actually directed from my iPhone in the hospital."

Evidently, the MCU waits for no one — not even a newborn baby. But on the bright side, it looks like Cretton somehow managed to direct a movie that apparently has some of Marvel's best action yet, all while in the midst of making critical family memories. That's some pretty impressive multitasking. I don't know about you, but it's making me especially anxious to see Cretton's direction in action. Thankfully, the film is finally in theaters, and if you can't make it to a big screen this very minute, we also have a special clip from the film down below.