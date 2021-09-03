Daily Podcast: Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Director Destin Daniel Cretton [Interview]
On the September 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to present her interview with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" co-writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton, and to provide a handful of Tony Leung movie recommendations.
Shang-Chi Is The Ultimate Relatable Superhero For Director Destin Daniel Cretton [Interview]
Tony Leung recommendations
Tons of Shang-Chi coverage!
