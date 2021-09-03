Take A Closer Look A The Intricate Costumes And Funky Nose Plugs Of Dune

Warner Bros. has put together an exhibit on their production lot of all things "Dune." In addition to displaying several costumes, the experience also had some of the props on display as well as several images of concept art. /Film was able to visit the exhibit and share some of the costumes from "Dune" here.

Warner Bros.

The author of "Dune," Frank Herbert, described the dress of the Fremen, including their stillsuits, in great detail. Villeneuve used Herbert's descriptions as the starting point for creating the look of the Fremen in the film. Many of the obvious features — the nose plug, the tubes across the suit collecting water — are clearly part of the movie versions. The two costumes above are for Zendaya, who plays Chani, and Javier Bardem, who plays the Fremen leader, Stilgar.

Warner Bros.

Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), also have their own desert apparel later in the movie. Here is Chalamet's stillsuit, which also revealed to me that Chalamet is taller than I guessed. Lady Jessica's robes are on the right, though she does have her own stillsuit in the film as well.

Warner Bros.

One of the first images we ever got of "Dune" was Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides looking very seriously at the camera wearing the armor above. Here is a close-up of that armor, which Isaac once wore.

Duke Leto didn't always wear armor. Here he is on the right in full ceremonial attire. The left is the ceremonial attire for Josh Brolin's character, Gurney Halleck. The two wear these costumes when meeting representatives from the Empire on Caladan, a scene we see a glimpse of in the trailer.

Warner Bros.

The exhibit also had the costumes that Chalamet and the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother, Gaius Helen Mohaim (Charlotte Rampling) wore when Paul underwent the Gom Jabbar (that box he sticks his hand in, in the trailer).

Warner Bros.

In addition to costumes, the exhibit also had the dummy where Chalamet's Paul practiced his fighting. You can see the blademarks on the dummy from those sessions.

Warner Bros.

Speaking of blades, here are the crysknives used by Stilgar, Mapes, Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), and Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) wielded in the first movie. For those unfamiliar with "Dune," these blades are made from the tooth of a sandworm.

"Dune: Part One" premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.