New Paul Schrader Film Master Gardener Casts Joel Edgerton And Sigourney Weaver

What's next for Paul Schrader? It's a movie called "Master Gardner," which is either a cool title or a silly title depending on your frame of mind. The film will feature Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver, and while it will once again be a film about a man and his dark moods, the setting sounds a bit different for Schrader. Here's the synopsis:

NARVEL ROTH (Edgerton) is the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens. He is as much devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate, to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager MRS. HAVERHILL (Weaver). When MRS. HAVERHILL demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great-niece MAYA as a new apprentice chaos enters NARVEL'S spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.

First: love the name Narvel Roth. Second: this sounds somewhat gothic, which would be a neat change of pace for Schrader. "When the idea first started it was one of my male protagonists but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique," the filmmaker said. HanWay Films will handle international sales and distribution following their collaboration with Schrader on "The Card Counter."

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added:

"Paul Schrader is at the top of his form, and HanWay is excited to be collaborating again with one of film's greatest writer-directors. Master Gardener is the natural successor to the brilliant film The Card Counter which will have its world premiere tomorrow at the Venice Film Festival. Character-driven, sexy and surprising, with plenty of intrigue one would expect from a Schrader film."