Superhero Bits: Rumored Spider-Man: No Way Home Runtime, Poison Ivy Is Coming To Batwoman & More

Since it's not likely that a final cut of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is complete yet, take this news with a grain of salt. British movie theater chain Cineworld has a ticket pre-sale page for the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures sequel listing the movie with a runtime of 150 minutes. That would make it the longest runtime for a solo superhero movie from Marvel Studios. The only other Marvel movies to run longer than that are "Avengers: Infinity War" at 160 minutes and "Avengers: Endgame" at 182 minutes.

That might seem excessive, but considering the kind of multiverse ramifications "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has to deal with, it wouldn't be surprising. But again, we're still over three months away from the film's release, and director Jon Watts is probably still cutting the film down in the editing room, so let's not get ahead of ourselves