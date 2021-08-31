Director Steve McQueen Is Creating A Trio Of Documentaries About Pivotal Events In Black British History

Last year, "12 Years a Slave" and "Widows" director Steve McQueen directed the five-film anthology series "Small Axe," telling different stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s. Now McQueen has embarked on another ambitious series of films, this time in the documentary world.

In September, Amazon will be releasing three documentaries from McQueen, each focusing on pivotal moments in Black British history that explore key themes and events depicted in the "Small Axe" anthology films. Get a sneak peek at each of the documentary films and find out what they're about below.