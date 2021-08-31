Malignant Trailer: James Wan Is Back To Scare The Crap Out Of You

This is officially labeled as a "trailer," but it's actually a combination of trailer and featurette. We get new footage from "Malignant" here, but James Wan himself also pops up to talk about the project. As Wan puts it, he really wanted to try something different with "Malignant," his first horror movie since 2016's "The Conjuring 2."

"I wanted to do something that was a bit different, but yet hark back to my roots," Wan says. "You gotta take chances. If you don't, you end up making the same thing again and again. I think audiences are starved for something different."

You said it, James! I remain very excited for this film — I'm a big fan of James Wan's horror movies, and while I'm glad he gets to helm big blockbusters now, I'll always prefer his horror entries. And "Malignant" looks like a fine return to form for him. The footage in this new trailer is dark and moody, and loaded with style. Will it end up being scary, though? That's the big question. In any case, I can't wait to see how it all turns out.

In "Malignant": "Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities." The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel, and Ingrid Bisu. Look for "Malignant" in theaters and on HBO Max starting September 10, 2021.