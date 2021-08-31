The Croods: Family Tree Trailer: The Prehistoric Crew Gets A New Series On Hulu And Peacock

Even though the end of "The Croods: A New Age" found the Bettermans being friendly with the Croods after an initial rivalry, relationships can change drastically when living in the same house, or in this case, a literal family tree. Here's what the official synopsis for "The Croods: Family Tree" says:

"The Croods: Family Tree" continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. The journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

However, if you were excited about the prospect of the all-star voice cast of "The Croods" franchise getting back together for this series, you might be disappointed to hear that only of the cast members from the feature films will be returning for the show. Kelly Marie Tran ("Raya and the Last Dragon") will again voice Dawn Betterman, the daughter of the evolved family. But her parents Phil and Hope will be voiced by Matthew Waterson ("Tales of Arcadia") and Amy Rosoff ("Scandal").

As for the Croods, the voices will include Kiff VandenHeuvel ("This Is Us") as Grug, Amy Landecker ("Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts") as Ugga, Ally Dixon ("The Interview") as Eep, AJ Locascio ("Voltron Legendary Defender") as Thunk, and Artemis Pebdani ("Big City Greens") as Gran. Darin Brooks ("The Bold and the Beautiful") will provide the voice of Guy, and Dee Bradley Baker ("Star Wars: The Bad Batch") will voice Sandy.

"The Croods: Family Tree" is executive produced by Mark Banker ("Go, Dog. Go!") and Todd Grimes ("The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants"), and the series will debut on both Peacock and Hulu starting on September 23, 2021.