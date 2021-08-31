Being James Bond Will Explore Daniel Craig's James Bond On Apple TV

You might not remember this, but when Daniel Craig was announced as the new James Bond, the always level-headed people of the internet didn't react very well. Folks had lots of complaints — they said Craig wasn't handsome enough for the role; they complained that he had blond hair; they said he was too short. And on and on and on. But in the end, Craig's casting turned out to be spot-on. Yes, Craig's take on 007 is different from his predecessors — but isn't that the point? Roger Moore was different from Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton was different from Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan was different from Timothy Dalton. It's the Bond circle of life. An actor taking on the Bond role shouldn't try to imitate whoever came before — they should make the part their own. And that's exactly what Craig did. And I personally really enjoy Craig's take. His Bond is a bruiser; a "blunt instrument" as he's described in the first movie.

Now, Craig's time as Bond is nearly over. "No Time to Die" will bring Craig's 007 era to a close, and to honor that, Apple TV will stream a documentary titled "Being James Bond," with Craig discussing his time playing the part and everything that came with it. And there's a trailer you can check out below.