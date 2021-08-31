The Morning Watch: How Pixar Creates Animated Clothes, Analyzing Serial Killers In Movies & More

In this edition, find out how the films of Pixar Animation are able to create such realistic animated clothes for their characters in movies like "Onward." Plus, see what a criminologist thinks of the serial killers in movies like "The Silence of the Lambs," "Zodiac," "American Psycho," and more. And finally, watch as the visual effects artists at Corridor Crew turn animated characters like Thanos from "Avengers: Infinity War" and Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" into real people using a clever piece of software.