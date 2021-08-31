The Morning Watch: How Pixar Creates Animated Clothes, Analyzing Serial Killers In Movies & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, find out how the films of Pixar Animation are able to create such realistic animated clothes for their characters in movies like "Onward." Plus, see what a criminologist thinks of the serial killers in movies like "The Silence of the Lambs," "Zodiac," "American Psycho," and more. And finally, watch as the visual effects artists at Corridor Crew turn animated characters like Thanos from "Avengers: Infinity War" and Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" into real people using a clever piece of software.
How Pixar Creates Animated Clothes
First up, Insider takes a closer look at what the costume animation team on Pixar's "Onward" was able to achieve in their creation of clothing for their fantasy characters in the animated movie. This video uses the clothes worn by Ian and Barley's father, who is partially brought back to life by way of his lower half, meaning we get to see a pair of pants, socks and loafers walking around without a top half until a makeshift torso and head are created. It's incredible how they make the clothing look so textured and realistic.
Anaylzing Serial Killers in Movies
Next, Vanity Fair brought in real-life criminologist David Wilson to analyze and break down the serial killers in movies like "The Silence of the Lambs," "Zodiac," "Ma," Se7en," "American Psycho," "Copycat," "No Country for Old Men," and "Psycho." Wilson doesn't find Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of Hannibal Lecter to have any similarities with real serial killers, and he even goes so far as to say that encountering this kind of maniac in real life would have actually made him laugh. Damn! That's a sick burn.
Turning Animated Characters into Real People
Finally, the gang at Corridor Crew used a clever piece of software to turn animated characters from movies and video games into real people. The software uses a pool of images to recreate the animated characters by replacing their characteristics with the features of real people in photographs. Some of the results for characters like Thanos and Gollum are impressive and horrifying while others are rather questionable but equally terrifying.