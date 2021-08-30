Superhero Bits: Everett Ross' New Look For Black Panther 2, Nia DaCosta Pitched An X-Men Movie & More

Even though we know nothing about when or how Marvel Studios will bring "Fantastic Four" into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is endless chatter about who will play the titular superhero quartet. We can add another prospective cast member to the mix with John Cena saying that he would happily consider playing The Thing in the MCU. Speaking with Esquire, Cena said:

"I would consider most any-thing. I think keeping yourself open to options and different perspectives is a good way to go about life. This would simply be a thing that I would consider, because I like to keep my perspective open to new things."

Cena's profile as an actor has certainly been growing, especially with his recent role as Peacemaker on "The Suicide Squad" and forthcoming spin-off series on HBO Max. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for him to hop over to the MCU. At the same time, he just might be too old for the role since "Fantastic Four" is likely a franchise Marvel wants to continue for years, and it might require a cast who can age with the film series.