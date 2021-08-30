The Morning Watch: Black Widow VFX Breakdown, Turning The Pages Of Indiana Jones' Grail Diary & More

In this edition, take a look at a "Black Widow" VFX breakdown focusing on General Dreykov's Flying Fortress and the climactic scenes that take place in the villain's stronghold. Plus, watch Adam Savage take a closer look at the grail diary prop from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." And finally, listen to "Knives Out" and "The Shape of Water" star Michael Shannon sing an original song on "The Tonight Show."