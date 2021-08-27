Jason Momoa Teases His Buddy Cop Movie With Dave Bautista:

Aquaman and Drax: we might not see them teaming up anytime soon, but how about a Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista buddy cop movie? What started out as a simple tweet from Bautista last week quickly went viral and seems to be snowballing into a more and more likely Hollywood dealmaking scenario.

Have you seen "See?" The Apple TV+ series, starring Momoa, is back for a second season as of today, and it could mark the first of many collaborations between Momoa and Bautista, who appear to get along swimmingly (Aquaman pun fully intended). "See" is created by Steven Knight, the screenwriter, director, and showrunner behind such film and TV titles as "Eastern Promises," "Locke," "Peaky Blinders," and "Taboo." In this series, Momoa and Bautista play blind brothers with some bad blood between them.

This stands in contrast to Momoa's feelings about Bautista in real life.

Momoa spoke with EW to promote the show, explaining, "I adore the guy. He's just such an amazing human being and a phenomenal actor. I love being around his energy, and I feel like he feels the same about me."

In "See," Momoa and Bautista's characters, who are named Baba and Edo Voss (naturally), will be fighting blind in a very real way across a post-apocalyptic future where humankind has lost its sight. The actors are also set to reunite soon in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" when it arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1.

Now, about that buddy cop movie ...