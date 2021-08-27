Like John Travolta, You Can Now Wear Nicolas Cage's Face (In Mandy Mask Form)

You probably need some more info about this thing before you decided to spend all that money, so here you go:

When not in use, this mask doubles as a shockingly real display bust and it comes with it's very own custom, solid resin sculpted base also created by Rubber Larry. The iconic Mandy logo and carvings of the Beast and chainsaw adorn the weathered heavy metal base.

But wait, there's more!

Each numbered piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Producer Daniel Noah of SpectreVision and by Rubber Larry himself. In keeping with the realism of the eyes, holes for adequate vision are drilled in the pupils, however we do not recommend driving, operating machinery or chainsaws while wearing mask.

Still need even more? Okay then.

Mask Dimensions: Ear to Ear = 7-1/2"; Jowl to top of head = 15"; Nose to back of head = 10-1/2"Base Dimensions: Base from bottom to top of the head = 17"; Size of base from left to right = 8-1/4"; Size of base from back to front = 4-1/4"Size: This is a one size fit's most. It can fit person with hat sizes up to 7-1/2 XL. Soft foam inserts have been added for a snugger fit on smaller heads, these inserts can be removed.Weight of mask: 1 lbMaterial: Latex/SiliconeCare Instructions: Even though paint and sealer offer some UV protection, do not expose your mask to fluorescent light and sunlight if at all possible. We recommend subtle dramatic incandescent or LED lighting for display. Haired areas of the mask have been thoroughly brushed out and sprayed and gelled, however, some loose hairs can still be trapped in those areas and fall out periodically, this is normal.

Alas, I just don't think I can fit this thing into my budget. But there's a part of me that will always long to have a hyper-realistic Nicolas Cage mask. Until that day comes, I'll just have to look at these images and dream. If you're in the market for a Nicolas Cage mask, or just want more details, head on over the Legion M site.