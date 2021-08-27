Like John Travolta, You Can Now Wear Nicolas Cage's Face (In Mandy Mask Form)
If you ever wanted to be like John Travolta's character in "Face/Off" and wear Nicolas Cage's face, I have some good news for you — provided you have an extra 2 grand laying around. The folks at Legion M, one of the production companies behind the fantastic horror movie "Mandy," is selling a hyper-realistic Nicolas Cage mask molded on Cage's "Mandy" character Red Miller. The end result is kind of disturbing, and very pricey. But it might almost be worth it.
Nic Cage Mask, Anyone?
You might casually glance at that image above and think, "Oh, that's Nicolas Cage." But no! That is, in fact, a mask. The mask comes from Legion M and FX artist Rubber Larry, and it's meant to represent Cage's "Mandy" character, Red Miller. Here's some more info:
Each mask is individually hand made by Larry, starting with an uncanny sculpture of Nicolas Cage from countless photos and references from the film. Cast in the highest-grade latex rubber, these thick but soft and comfortable masks are inspected, trimmed, then are primed, painted, and sealed in silicone rubber for realism, durability, and longevity. A technique Larry developed while fabricating masks that would be put through production wear. Every mask gets the utmost attention to detail from the skin tone to the translucent blood, all the way down to the painstakingly hand laid, styled and trimmed hair. This mask looks like Red is right there with you.
However, there are some catches. This isn't the type of mask you can scoop up easily in a Halloween Adventure or Spirit Halloween store. No, no, friends. This mask will set you back $1,999, and there are only going to be 30 of these babies made. There are 10 units ready to ship now. Once the 10 are sold, the remaining will be on pre-order.
The Psychotic Drowns Where the Mystic Swims
You probably need some more info about this thing before you decided to spend all that money, so here you go:
When not in use, this mask doubles as a shockingly real display bust and it comes with it's very own custom, solid resin sculpted base also created by Rubber Larry. The iconic Mandy logo and carvings of the Beast and chainsaw adorn the weathered heavy metal base.
But wait, there's more!
Each numbered piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Producer Daniel Noah of SpectreVision and by Rubber Larry himself. In keeping with the realism of the eyes, holes for adequate vision are drilled in the pupils, however we do not recommend driving, operating machinery or chainsaws while wearing mask.
Still need even more? Okay then.
Mask Dimensions: Ear to Ear = 7-1/2"; Jowl to top of head = 15"; Nose to back of head = 10-1/2"Base Dimensions: Base from bottom to top of the head = 17"; Size of base from left to right = 8-1/4"; Size of base from back to front = 4-1/4"Size: This is a one size fit's most. It can fit person with hat sizes up to 7-1/2 XL. Soft foam inserts have been added for a snugger fit on smaller heads, these inserts can be removed.Weight of mask: 1 lbMaterial: Latex/SiliconeCare Instructions: Even though paint and sealer offer some UV protection, do not expose your mask to fluorescent light and sunlight if at all possible. We recommend subtle dramatic incandescent or LED lighting for display. Haired areas of the mask have been thoroughly brushed out and sprayed and gelled, however, some loose hairs can still be trapped in those areas and fall out periodically, this is normal.
Alas, I just don't think I can fit this thing into my budget. But there's a part of me that will always long to have a hyper-realistic Nicolas Cage mask. Until that day comes, I'll just have to look at these images and dream. If you're in the market for a Nicolas Cage mask, or just want more details, head on over the Legion M site.