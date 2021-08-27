Glenn Howerton Is Still Up For Playing A Superhero, And Patton Oswalt Has A Perfect Suggestion

Today, audiences know Chris Pratt as the space-criminal-turned-superhero Star-Lord from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. However, if that casting didn't work out for whatever reason, director James Gunn has previously said that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Glenn Howerton would have been his second choice to take the role. In the years since, we haven't heard if Howerton has attempted to snag any of the other superhero roles that have been kicked around Hollywood, but that doesn't mean he isn't interested.

When we got an opportunity to chat with the actor in conjunction with the upcoming release of the fourth season of the comedy series "A.P. Bio" on Peacock (debuting next week), we asked Glenn Howerton if he's still up for taking on a comic book movie role. The short answer is yes, if only because it gives him a reason to keep going to the gym. To sweeten the deal, "A.P. Bio" co-star Patton Oswalt had the perfect suggestion for the superhero Howerton should play, but it's not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.