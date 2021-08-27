The Color Purple Musical Will Star In The Heights Stand-Out Corey Hawkins

According to The Wrap, Corey Hawkins has joined the cast of the "Color Purple" musical. Blitz Bazawle, who directed the Beyonce musical film "Black is King," is helming the film adaptation, which will be executive produced by Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, and Mara Jacobs.

"The Color Purple" originated as a book by Alice Walker, published in 1982. Steven Spielberg was the first to bring the book to the screen with a 1985 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, and Oprah Winfrey. The story then came to Broadway in 2005 and ran until 2008. There was then a Broadway revival that ran from 2015 through 2017, featuring Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo. Erivo won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for that production, and the production itself won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Hawkins was fantastic in "In the Heights," a film musical that I thought was pretty good, but not great. Hawkins' work there truly stood out, though, and I'm happy to see him land more musical roles since he clearly has a knack for the genre. Speaking of the genre, there are a lot of musicals heading to the screen this year and in the near future. Here's hoping they don't disappoint.