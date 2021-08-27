The Morning Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Gets A Cartoon Mash-Up, Behind The Scenes Of Sweet Girl, And More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer meticulously recreated with footage from the beloved "Spider-Man" animated series from 1994. Plus, go behind the scenes of Netflix's new revenge thriller "Sweet Girl" with star Jason Momoa. And finally, writer/director Kevin Smith breaks down a scene from "Mallrats" involving an uncomfortable metaphor about relationships.