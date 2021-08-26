The King's Man Red Band Trailer: The Super-Spy Prequel Gets Bloody

It's frankly nuts that these movies exist. They're not very politically correct (I mean, the reward Eggsy is offered for rescuing the princess at the end of the first movie still makes me blush just thinking about it), and gleefully embrace violence and crude humor while also wrapping it in a blanket of genuine sentimentality and friendship.

If you asked the Hollywood algorithms to spit out the plot of a likely big-budget franchise, you wouldn't get it telling you to have Elton John as a central figure. Hell, maybe they should reconfigure that dumb computer because who doesn't want Elton John as the central figure of their franchise? The ball's in your court, Kevin Feige.

The reason Vaughn can get away with this is very simple: he doesn't give the studio a choice. 20th Century doesn't finance these films. Vaughn finds the money independently, and, with his track record, he can keep hitting up his big-money investors. Then he sells the distribution rights to the studio, effectively cutting out the whole "too many cooks" problem a lot of these kinds of movies have in the delicate development days.

In a weird way, he's like George Lucas. At a certain point, Lucas decided he wasn't working for the movie studios, he made them work for him and Vaughn has been doing that on the DL for many years. That's why something as blatantly weird as "The Kingsman" can exist.

Now, I have no idea if audiences really care about a prequel story setting up the Kingsman organization, but I do know that I've learned never to count Matthew Vaughn out. He assembles amazing casts (this movie is no exception) and puts all the budget up on the screen in ways that can piss some people off. That's a good thing.

Weird is something to be celebrated.