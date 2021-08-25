Solitary Trailer: When There's No More Room On Earth, Prisoners Go To Space

What if the very last thing you remembered was going to sleep in a hospital room and waking up as a prisoner? Imagine having absolutely no idea of how you got there or why. Now, to add even more insult to injury, imagine you're sharing a small and claustrophobic cell with an unknown individual who seems to know much more than she's letting on (and is very possibly a dangerous criminal), all while your collective punishment is apparently to be sent off into the depths of space as humanity's first group of colonists to another planet entirely. Fun, right?

That's the compelling premise of "Solitary," a new sci-fi/thriller from Vertical Entertainment, and /Film is exclusively revealing the trailer, poster, and first look images for the film. Check them out below.