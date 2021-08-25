The Morning Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Easter Eggs, Kevin Smith Breaks Down The Mallrats Stink Palm Scene & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at over five dozen "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer Easter eggs, callbacks, and comic book references. Plus, listen as writer/director Kevin Smith breaks down the famous "Stink Palm" scene from "Mallrats" and reflects on the day that it was shot. And finally, listen to the 10 things that "21 Jump Street" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" star Jonah Hill can't live without.