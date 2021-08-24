Welcome To The Blumhouse 2021 Trailer: Four New Horror Films Head To Amazon
Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video are at it again with another round of "Welcome to the Blumhouse" films. Last year, four Blumhouse movies premiered directly on Prime Video, and the results were...not great. Perhaps this new round of movies will be an improvement. Once again, we'll be getting four new movies, with two dropping on one weekend, and two more dropping the following weekend. The titles include "Bingo Hell" directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero; "Black as Night" directed by Maritte Lee Go; "Madres" directed by Ryan Zaragoza; and "The Manor" directed by Axelle Carolyn.
Watch the "Welcome to the Blumhouse 2021" trailer below.
Welcome to the Blumhouse 2021 Trailer
I love horror movies, and I like a lot of the output from Blumhouse. So I had high hopes for "Welcome to the Blumhouse," a series of films Blumhouse released directly to Amazon last year. Sadly, the films were not very good. In fact, I'd even say they were bad! But I'll still give "Welcome to the Blumhouse 2021" a shot, because I'm just that committed to the horror genre. The four films will be arriving in October. We'll have "Bingo Hell" and "Black as Night" dropping on October 1, 2021, and then "Madres" and "The Manor" both arriving October 8, 2021.
Bingo Hell and Black as Night
"Bingo Hell" was directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and written by Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Perry Blackshear, with a cast that includes Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson. Here's the synopsis.
When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of "Bingo!" another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.
"Black as Night" comes film filmmaker Maritte Lee Go, with a script via Sherman Payne. The film stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle with Craig Tate and Keith David, and tells the following story:
A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city's vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire's mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.
Madres and The Manor
In "Madres,"
Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970's California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.
The film is directed by Ryan Zaragoza, written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione, and stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo.
"The Manor," which is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn and stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane, focuses on the following:
A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davidson), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith's frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.