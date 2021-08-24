Candyman Is A Horror Movie About Processing Racial Violence Through Storytelling

Black trauma is an important part of the new "Candyman," and star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II spoke about the research he did on the subject for the film coupled with his own personal experiences. "The research interested me, when I talk about the research with stories like this is that the research is never very, very far from my own life and my own experience," he said. You talk about the experience of what it is like to be a Black man in America, living with the fears of trauma at the hands of the police, trauma at the hands of white oppressors. We have those stories that are passed down from generation to generation and eventually land upon us. For me, I drew upon all of my own experiences, but only, but also historical experiences to eventually portray Anthony that was being weighted down by an unavoidable history."

The last year has held a magnifying glass up to racial injustices in America, and that's bound to be a factor in how audiences view the new "Candyman." As Abdul-Mateen II said:

That is one of the tough things about making movies like this that tend to deal with these issues, because I think we make it in good faith that we're making the art to speak to the issues and to also somehow provide more than just conversation with actions that are designed to improve our conditions. But sometimes, we still make art knowing that when it comes out, it'll still be relevant. That's an important thing to do as an artist, but sometimes as a storyteller. That's one of the difficult things to do as well.

"The story behind Candyman is one that's repeated and repeated and generations and generations is still happening," co-star Teyonah Parris added. "We're 30 years later from the original, and unfortunately, it's still quite relevant and quite appropriate to shed light on this issue, which is the way that we've, re-imagined it, in our telling the story. The issues of police brutality, brutality against black bodies, black trauma, healing, and what it takes to heal from generational traumas and things that you didn't necessarily even know you were affected by because it happened to your ancestors. But it's in the DNA, it's in the blood, it's in the history. We have these traumas that we have to face and deal with. And so, that's still relevant today. And I hope that this film will help us have those conversations and take actionable steps to healing and calling things as they are violence, trauma, whatever it is, brutality and hopefully move closer towards that healing that we all seek."