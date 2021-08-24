Vertigo Video Game Trailer: The Alfred Hitchcock Masterpiece Is, Somehow, A Game Now

Heads up, gamers and horror fans! Publisher Microids and developer Pendulo Studios' upcoming game based on Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" may have had its release date pushed back, but they also provided a cool trailer to hold you over.

The highly anticipated game has now been pushed back to 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and the Nintendo Switch. However, the Steam version is scheduled for release on December 16, 2021.

In order to make amends, the creators partnered with IGN to release a trailer for the game. Let's check it out and see if any frustration is alleviated.