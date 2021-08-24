Candyman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Prepared By Watching The Fly And Rosemary's Baby

Jordan Peele isn't the only prominent Black filmmaker influenced by "Rosemary's Baby." "Candyman" is also drawing inspiration from that movie, along with a certain body-horror classic starring Jeff Goldblum.

Our "Candyman" coverage continues with some quotes from film and television star (and fan of The Office) Yahya Adbul-Mateen II and director Nia Dacosta about the movie's romanticism and its influences. For Adbul-Mateen, two touchstones were indeed "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Fly."

Little-known fact: if you read the name "Candyman" in five headlines, it will be the same as if you said it aloud in front of the mirror. /Film's Danielle Ryan came away from a recent "Candyman" press conference with a bundle of interesting quotes. The first comes from Abdul-Matteen II, who spoke about two other famous horror films that provided inspiration for him, over and above the original "Candyman" starring Tony Todd.

"The Fly, that was one of the ones that she [DaCosta] recommended to me, as well as Rosemary's Baby," Abdul-Matteen II said:

"In terms of The Fly, that was one that I watched and paid attention to the physical and psychological deterioration of that character. But in terms of the relationship between the two of us, that was something that I think for me I connected to in the room after meeting Teyonha [Parris] and just really having an opportunity to tell a story of a young, successfully, upperly, aspiring Black couple with very high aspirations and a real desire to build a life together. They were at the start or something. I was also interested in some of the ways that I like to think about storytelling and it's like, 'Well, what are these characters in love with?'"