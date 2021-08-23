Deadline is reporting that New Regency acquired the film rights to a Vanity Fair article, "The Church of Living Dangerously," by David Kushner. The piece chronicles how John Lee Bishop — a pastor with an 8,000+ congregation who brought a 350-pound tiger onto his stage in a former K-Mart superstore — ultimately became a drug runner.

The Vanity Fair piece profiles Bishop, who gave sermons that evoked shows on the Vegas strip. In addition to the Bengal tiger, Bishop has also had a camel named Curly, a black bear, and a spider monkey whose previous credits include being on Pirates of the Caribbean on stage with him.

Bishop's son, David, sadly became addicted to heroin and meth while Bishop himself was drinking and popping painkillers. The church's board eventually fired the whole family. Bishop went to rehab and sobered up. However, he then decided to take heroin as a way to understand his son's addiction. Not surprisingly, his life got worse from there, and Bishop soon found himself smuggling drugs.