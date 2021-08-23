'The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2': Release Date, Cast And More

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a two-season limited series spinoff of AMC's long-running The Walking Dead. It focuses on the Civic Republic Military or CRM, a no-good organization that controls three cities in what used to be the United States of America. Two of those cities are Portland, OR, and Omaha, NB, and the number of people in the CRM is in the hundreds of thousands.

They aren't the most benevolent group; once you're part of it, you'll have a hard time getting out. Just ask Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), a major Walking Dead character who presumably has been held by them for years.

World Beyond focuses on a young group of people who are part of the first generation to grow up during a zombie apocalypse. They also may or may not have ties with the CRM. Here's the official synopsis from AMC:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.