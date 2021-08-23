According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beverly Hills Cop 4 is one of 23 features set to film soon in the Golden State. According to California's Film and TV Tax Credit Program, the production will bring $78 million in "qualified spending" — money to below-the-line workers and vendors — to the state over 58 filming days. We don't know for sure whether the fourth movie in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise will actually shoot in Beverly Hills, but THR mentions that San Bernardino was one of the locations listed in the production's application.

Netflix's rights to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is a one-time deal with an option for a sequel. It's a safe bet Netflix will exercise that option, assuming the fourth movie does well. The deal is another example of the streaming company investing hard in major franchises to build their own brand. It's also another example of older studio companies like Paramount being risk-averse and preferring a guaranteed sum from Netflix rather than risk the box office.

The film was also originally supposed to shoot right after another Eddie Murphy sequel that went straight to streaming, Coming to America 2. The pandemic likely upset those plans, but this latest news confirms that the project is still moving forward.