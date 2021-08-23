Superhero Bits: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video At MIT, Kat Dennings Down For 'WandaVision' Spin-Off & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Who is providing the score for Aquaman 2?

Are you up for Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo getting a WandaVision spin-off?

Check out video from the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hear what Xochitil Gomez has to say about her upcoming debut as America Chavez