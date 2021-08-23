Several other movies premiered this weekend that didn't get those sweet PAW Patrol or Free Guy numbers. The Protégé, The Night House, and Reminiscence all came out and didn't fare so well at the box office.

The Protégé came in sixth and made approximately $3 million despite a cast that included Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie's ranking, however, could in part be because of its lackluster reviews.

The Night House, the new horror movie from David Bruckner, did about as well as The Protégé. The Hugh Jackman-starring Reminiscence, however, only brought in about $2 million. Unlike the other two films previously mentioned, Jackman's sci-fi noir film was also immediately released on HBO Max. That dual release undoubtedly hurt its sales.

PAW Patrol, however, was also simultaneously released on Paramount+, so who knows what these numbers suggest about the state of the theater business. A lot of people are staying home because they don't want to get or potentially spread Covid. But there are still people — including a non-trivial amount of families with kids — that are comfortable braving the theater, even if the same movie is available on their television screen (assuming they subscribe to the correct streaming service).