Sam Raimi adds his name to the list of high-profile creatives who are somehow associated with the forthcoming mobile streaming platform Quibi. The horror maestro executive produces the anthology horror series 50 States of Fright, which has a pretty self-explanatory title: each 10-minute episode centers around a different local urban legend in a different city. Watch the 50 States of Fright trailer below.

50 States of Fright Trailer

Produced by Gunpowder & Sky and executive produced by Sam Raimi, 50 States of Fright tells a different tale of terror in 10 minute-episodes, exploring stories inspired by local urban legends across America. The series will take “viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country,” according to Quibi. The tales highlighted in the first season of 50 States of Fright hail from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington.

“You know how it is with local legends,” a character says in the spooky and very short trailer for 50 States of Fright. “Every town has one.”

The trailer is way too short, but packed full of spooky imagery and jump scares. Like every Quibi trailer, it’s intriguing and well-produced. But is it enough to get people to subscribe to a platform that offers 7-10 minute episodes on only mobile devices? We’ll have to see.

50 States of Fright features quite the star-studded cast, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles‘ Christina Ricci, Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Jacob Batalon, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Ming-Na Wen, American Horror Story‘s Taissa Farmiga, and Sex Education‘s Asa Butterfield among the stars appearing in the series. Travis Fimmel, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia and William B. Davis round out the cast.

Filmmakers like Scott Beck (the co-writer of A Quiet Place), Isa Mazei and Daniel Goldhaber (Cam) and Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) are directing episodes of the series.

50 States of Fright will debut on Quibi sometimes after the streaming service’s launch on April 6, 2020.