We are in April now, which means the dawn of Quibi is almost upon us. The streaming service is devoted to short-form content – 5 to 10-minute episodes that you can quickly watch on your phone. Some of the programs Quibi has lined-up seem…odd, to say the least (there’s one show where chefs get shot in the face with food cannons). And then there are more traditional-sounding titles, like 50 States of Fright. This series, from executive producer Sam Raimi, explores urban legends from across the country. And you know what? It looks pretty darn creepy.

50 States of Fright Trailer

I know we’re all a little uncertain about Quibi. From its goofy name (it stands for “quick bites”), its line-up of shows that only run for 5-10 minutes, and its somewhat strange programming, it’s certainly not your traditional streaming service. But I have to admit, this 50 States of Fright trailer has sold me. It has some genuinely creepy moments, and a lot of style. I’m in.

The first season explores “stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.” And there’s a strong line-up of cast members involved: Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia and William B. Davis star.

The series comes from producers Gunpowder & Sky and executive produced by Sam Raimi, Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano. Sam Raimi also directs and co-writes episodes with brother Ivan Raimi.

Quibi is launching on April 6, and if you sign up by April 5, you’ll get early access to 50 States of Fright, which isn’t officially dropping onto the service until April 13. Also: Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial for a limited time to those who sign-up at Quibi.com before April 30. They’re really drawing to find an audience here, gang – so maybe give it a chance. You never know – you might find something you like.