4400 Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More

The sci-fi series The 4400 originally ran on USA Network from 2004-2007, but The CW is about to reboot it with a brand new title. The new iteration will be known simply as 4400, which I have to imagine makes Justin Timberlake’s The Social Network character very happy. (That guy loves it when you drop the “the.”) Here’s everything we know about the upcoming reboot so far.

4400 Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

4400 is currently set to premiere on October 25, 2021. If you have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch it as it airs on The CW, and new episodes will be streaming for free on The CW app the day after they premiere.

What is 4400?

A reboot of the USA Network series The 4400, CBS Studios’ 4400 will focus on “4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years [who] are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.”

4400 Season 1 Showrunner and Crew

This new iteration was created by Ariana Jackson (Riverdale) and Anna Fricke (Walker), who serve as the showrunners. They’ll executive produce alongside Laura Terry. Erica Watson is set to direct the pilot; her previous credits include Krypton, The L Word: Generation Q, All American, For Life, and more. Ariana Jackson is set to write the series.

4400 Season 1 Cast

This series will star Joseph David-Jones (Detroit) as Jharrel, Khailah Johnson as Ladonna, Brittany Adebumola (Grand Army) as Shanice, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Amarr Wooten (Knight Squad) as Hayden, T.L. Thompson (Adventures in New America) as Dr. Andre, Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost) as Logan, Ireon Roach (Candyman) as Keisha, Derrick A. King (Madden NFL 21) as Rev Johnson, and Autumn Best as Mildred. The first version of the show served as an early starring opportunity for eventual Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, so who knows? Maybe there are some future A-listers lurking in this cast as well.

4400 Season 1 Trailer