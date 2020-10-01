It’s October, which means it’s officially Halloween season (although I’ll be honest, I’ve been in Halloween season mode since August). It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it brings with it various networks and streaming services running all sorts of spooktacular content. Freeform just revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule, which includes all sorts of creepy goodness, and also…Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, for some reason. See the lineup below.

And, for those living in the Los Angeles area, there’s also Freeforms Halloween Road, a drive-thru experience “filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers.”

31 Nights of Halloween

Ready for some seasonally appropriate viewing? Freeform has you covered with 31 Nights of Halloween, running from October 1 through 31 and loaded with scary stuff for all ages. There’s also Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which really doesn’t fit in here. I mean…I guess that scene where they take the boat through that tunnel is pretty scary, and chocolate is a big part of Halloween. But still…that seems out of place.

But I digress. In addition to the programming, Freeform is also hosting something called Freeform’s Halloween Road, which is a free drive-thru experience for people in the Los Angeles area described as “an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The event also includes “themed surprises, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and exciting photo moments—all from the safety of their own vehicles. Guests can also look forward to additional themed environments from other 31 Nights of Halloween films.” It’s open to the public from October 2 through October 4. More info here, and you can see the programming line-up below.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Warm Bodies”

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2” – Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Scorpion King” – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 3”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbuster II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)