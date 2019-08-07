Fox has had success reviving some of its classic shows like The X-Files, 24 and Prison Break. 24: Live Another Day returned with Kiefer Sutherland and then 24: Legacy introduced a new cast. The original Prison Break cast returned for a revival as well. Ever since, Fox Television Critics Association executive sessions were filled with promises of new development on 24 and Prison Break. But that was before Disney bought Fox.

In February, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said the 24 spinoffs Fox was previously developing were on the backburner as New Fox established itself. In today’s executive session, Collier confirmed Prison Break was not currently in development, despite the success of its 2017 revival series.

“There’s no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable,” Collier said.

Collier’s not going to say this publicly, but the fact is that no executive is going to move forward on the previous regime’s projects, especially when the previous regime has migrated to a different studio. Anything Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring was pitching will have to be revamped, if revived at all. The same goes for the 24 spinoffs, including a legal drama incarnation, that creators Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran were creating.

Fox’s reboot BH: 90210, in which the original cast of Beverly Hills 90210 play fictionalized versions of themselves, premieres tonight. So Fox isn’t ruling out reboots.

“Prison Break, 24, O.C., before this 90210, we happen to have some iconic IP that people want to see more of,” Collier said. “It’s such a blessing but the right way to do it I think is very much like the way 90210 came together, with the right people at the right time, the right people on both sides of the camera.”

Collier brought up The O.C. himself, but that’s not news either.

“Not yet on O.C. but I look at it and I think all the shows we all grew up with on Fox are just amazing pieces of our legacy,” Collier said. “So I take our legacy and the history very seriously. When we do get questions from the writers or the talent, the first thing I say is, ‘Please come in.’”