Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t have to do another stand-up special. In fact, he probably doesn’t have to do anything anymore, except collect cars and count his money. But he’s back on the stage anyway in Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, a new stand-up special that has Seinfeld immediately talking about how silly it is for him to be doing this sort of thing again. See for yourself in the new trailer below!

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill Trailer

You kids ever hear of this Jerry Seinfeld guy? Of course you have. Everyone knows Seinfeld, and this 23 Hours to Kill trailer is primarily focused on that, with the comedian cracking jokes about how he could be literally anywhere in the world right now (well, maybe not right now, with quarantine and all, but at least when this special was recorded), and he instead has chosen to take the stage again for some comedy.

Of course, Seinfeld hasn’t exactly been laying low these last few years. He’s had his own show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. And, of course, he was the titular bee in Bee Movie, an American classic. But his roots are in stand-up, and now he’s back at it again. In fact, this is his first stand-up special featuring new material in 22 years. The last time he performed original stuff was in 1998’s HBO stand-up special I’m Telling You For the Last Time. Beyond that, he also appeared in the Netflix documentary Jerry Before Seinfeld in 2017.

Here’s what we can expect to see from his latest special: