I've Been Reading Comics For 20 Years. Here's What Zack Snyder Got Right About Superman

Zack Snyder's movies are polarizing at the best of times, but his work in the DCEU is especially divisive. In short, some folks aren't fond of the way Superman (Henry Cavill) is portrayed, with the naysayers arguing that they strip away the character's relatability, hopefulness, and optimism. I have some issues with the SnyderVerse, but the movies don't get Superman wrong. In fact, Snyder's take on the character really highlights his evergreen loneliness.

Of course, this is a broad definition of the Superman character. The Man of Steel has been around since 1938, making him the subject of countless makeovers and reinventions. To name some examples, Superman has been a patriotic American hero, a socialist, a cosmic explorer, a humanoid lion, and an evil villain. There is no such thing as an accurate version of Superman, as he's been reimagined too many times.

That said, plenty of great "Superman" comics explore the character's loneliness, so we can work with that as a broad concept. DC Comics' "New 52" era sees him navigate a world that rejects superheroes and aliens. Darwyn Cooke and Tim Sale's "Superman: Confidential" has a panel where he discusses his loneliness with a polar bear. Alan Moore's "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" reveals that he disappeared after most of his friends perished. In short, Superman's solitude has informed a range of stories, and Snyder's flicks are no different.