I've Been Reading Comics For 20 Years. Here's What Zack Snyder Got Right About Superman
Zack Snyder's movies are polarizing at the best of times, but his work in the DCEU is especially divisive. In short, some folks aren't fond of the way Superman (Henry Cavill) is portrayed, with the naysayers arguing that they strip away the character's relatability, hopefulness, and optimism. I have some issues with the SnyderVerse, but the movies don't get Superman wrong. In fact, Snyder's take on the character really highlights his evergreen loneliness.
Of course, this is a broad definition of the Superman character. The Man of Steel has been around since 1938, making him the subject of countless makeovers and reinventions. To name some examples, Superman has been a patriotic American hero, a socialist, a cosmic explorer, a humanoid lion, and an evil villain. There is no such thing as an accurate version of Superman, as he's been reimagined too many times.
That said, plenty of great "Superman" comics explore the character's loneliness, so we can work with that as a broad concept. DC Comics' "New 52" era sees him navigate a world that rejects superheroes and aliens. Darwyn Cooke and Tim Sale's "Superman: Confidential" has a panel where he discusses his loneliness with a polar bear. Alan Moore's "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" reveals that he disappeared after most of his friends perished. In short, Superman's solitude has informed a range of stories, and Snyder's flicks are no different.
How Zack Snyder's movies capture Superman's loneliness
"Man of Steel" is the best Zack Snyder movie about Superman as a tragic, isolated figure. It follows him growing up as a kid, feeling alienated from his classmates and not understanding his abilities. Then he grows up, tries to make sense of who he is, and becomes the protector of a world that doesn't understand him. That's a pretty tried-and-tested "Superman" formula right there, even if the film lacks the upbeat and optimistic qualities some folks associate with Krypton's favorite son.
The sequel, "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice," isn't a good movie. Be that as it may, Snyder still portrays Clark Kent as an isolated figure. He can't have a regular relationship with Lois Lane (Amy Adams), who questions whether their love will last because of his commitments to heroism. Elsewhere, the media presents him as a god-like being with no regard for international law, further emphasizing Supes' alien status. Protestors burn his costume on the street because they believe he's complicit in a bombing. In one scene, he laments Krypton being no more. He's the ultimate outsider.
Sadly, Superman isn't heavily featured in "Zach Snyder's Justice League." However, there are moments — such as Lois grieving his death — that remind us that he was never destined to live a normal life. That, in itself, is quite true to the long-held idea that Superman will always be a loner in many ways.
Zack Snyder fans should check out these incredible Superman stories
Oftentimes, the more existential "Superman" tales balance his loneliness with the themes of hope, companionship, and noble heroism. I'd argue that this dichotomy is present in Zack Snyder's films to some degree, but there are comics that explore these ideas more profoundly.
Alan Moore's work on "Superman" is very stellar, and the aforementioned "What Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" is a must-read story about how being Supes harms those around him. However, the theme of loneliness is explored more effectively in Moore's "For the Man Who Has Everything." In this one, Supes finds himself in a dream state after being infected with a fungus that causes him to imagine his perfect life. What is that life, you ask? He is still on Krypton, surrounded by his family.
Everyone should also check out Kurt Busiek and Stuart Immonen's "Superman: Secret Identity," an Elseworlds story about another boy called Clark Kent from Kansas. Clark feels like an outsider among his family and peers because he has no real affinity for Superman, whereas everyone else does. Then he inherits superpowers, becomes Superman, and begins questioning his role in the world even more.
Superman is the ultimate fish-out-of-water hero, and some of his most compelling stories focus on him grappling with duty and his own desire to fit in. Snyder's movies embrace this notion, but countless storytellers have explored the angle in various mediums. Still, this is only one aspect of Superman's legacy, as he's long been open to fresh interpretations and reimaginings.